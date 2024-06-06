 Two Northwood University Students Interning at VIPAR

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Two Northwood University Students Interning at VIPAR

Internships were provided to Northwood University students Ethan Moots and Benjamin Muxlow.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies is adding two aspiring aftermarket professionals to their organization this summer, providing internships for Northwood University students Ethan Moots and Benjamin Muxlow.

Related Articles

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Northwood University to help develop the next generation of aftermarket leadership, and we’re excited to welcome Ben and Ethan to our team,” said Jeff Paul, VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies’ vice president of marketing. “Their internships will give a full perspective of both our business and the industry we serve as they work within each of our company’s operational areas and spend time with VIPAR Heavy Duty and Power Heavy Duty distributors, suppliers and business partners. It will be a full aftermarket immersion that will provide a 360-degree experience.”

Moots, from Brown City, Mich., is a senior majoring in Aftermarket Automotive Marketing and Management and serves as president of the school’s Aftermarket Club and aftermarket chair of its International Auto Show. In 2023, the VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies sponsored his attendance and participation at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, the company said.

Muxlow, also from Brown City, is a senior majoring in Management Information Systems with a minor in marketing, and a member of the school’s American Marketing Association chapter. He has five years of sales and entrepreneurial experience, starting his own fitness and nutrition consultancy.

“We both enjoy fostering future aftermarket leaders and take the responsibility seriously,” Paul said. “Whether through internships such as this or through sponsoring students to attend Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week or our own IMPACT Conference, our entire team works to develop talented individuals who will provide the next-generation foundation for us, our distributor network and the independent aftermarket in general.”

You May Also Like

Video

Troubleshooting Remote Keyless Entry and Vehicle Starting Issues

Learn how key rings, RFID chips, and other factors can affect your vehicle’s security system and learn to resolve these problems.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

If you get a customer coming in and complaining that their remote keyless entry is not working, or they may have a complaint that the vehicle did not start on certain occasions, take a look at the key ring. The key ring or key fob may have two radio signals coming from it. The first one is for the remote keyless entry. This is typically in the range of 315 to 433 megahertz, and it travels pretty far to open up the doors while they're halfway across a parking lot. The other one inside, well, it's 125 megahertz, RFID chip. Inside this RFID chip has a copper coil wrapped around it, and that copper coil is connected to a computer chip. Also, there is an antenna or a broadcaster with another set of coils on the steering column, and those two create a signal that causes this chip to broadcast an identifier that says, Hey, this is my key that's gonna start my vehicle.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Replacing Your Power Steering Reservoir

Discover why simply flushing out contaminants from power steering reservoirs may not be sufficient to prevent potential failures

By Eric Garbe
Understanding Antilock Braking Systems

In this video, we break down the key components and processes behind this crucial system.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Basic Types of Brake Rotors

The most common materials used in brake rotors include cast iron, carbon composite, and ceramic cast.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electronic Steering and Suspension Controls

In this video, we explore how electronic systems are revolutionizing vehicle stability and control.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

A Closer Look At Radiator Cores

Maintenance and correct coolant are crucial to avoid engine problems.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
What Constitutes A Quality Wheel Hub Assembly?

Discover key factors to consider for quality hub assemblies and how they impact vehicle performance and longevity.

By Doug Kaufman
Needs Come First When Choosing Aftermarket Or OE

It’s essential to understand the differing needs of manufacturers, shops, technicians, and consumers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman