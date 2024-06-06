Two Northwood University Students Interning at VIPAR

The VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies is adding two aspiring aftermarket professionals to their organization this summer, providing internships for Northwood University students Ethan Moots and Benjamin Muxlow.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Northwood University to help develop the next generation of aftermarket leadership, and we’re excited to welcome Ben and Ethan to our team,” said Jeff Paul, VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies’ vice president of marketing. “Their internships will give a full perspective of both our business and the industry we serve as they work within each of our company’s operational areas and spend time with VIPAR Heavy Duty and Power Heavy Duty distributors, suppliers and business partners. It will be a full aftermarket immersion that will provide a 360-degree experience.”

Moots, from Brown City, Mich., is a senior majoring in Aftermarket Automotive Marketing and Management and serves as president of the school’s Aftermarket Club and aftermarket chair of its International Auto Show. In 2023, the VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies sponsored his attendance and participation at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week, the company said.

Muxlow, also from Brown City, is a senior majoring in Management Information Systems with a minor in marketing, and a member of the school’s American Marketing Association chapter. He has five years of sales and entrepreneurial experience, starting his own fitness and nutrition consultancy.

“We both enjoy fostering future aftermarket leaders and take the responsibility seriously,” Paul said. “Whether through internships such as this or through sponsoring students to attend Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week or our own IMPACT Conference, our entire team works to develop talented individuals who will provide the next-generation foundation for us, our distributor network and the independent aftermarket in general.”