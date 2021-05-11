Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest

Dana is offering its customers two ways to win in the Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade contest. A grand prize package of garage enhancements, including a custom-made tool storage unit, smart TV, new garage flooring, and more, will be awarded.

The first way to win the home garage grand prize package is to “Install to Earn” or “Sell to Earn.” Service technicians can earn cumulative entries by installing Spicer parts during the two promotional periods, while warehouse distributor (WD) sales and counter personnel can earn entries by selling Spicer products.

The second way to win is to “Learn and Earn.” The first 1,000 entrants who register online at www.SpicerWin.com will receive a premium coffee gift card and an entry into the grand prize drawing. After registering, participants will then be asked to follow steps to complete the required learning modules and the “Home Garage Upgrade” presentation before taking short follow-up quizzes.

Professional service technicians, as well as WD sales and counter personnel, who register online will automatically receive one entry into the contest. Retail customers are not eligible. The two segments of the contest run from May 1 to June 30 and Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. There will be prize drawings after the first and second rounds of the contest. Winners of these drawings will receive coolers and thermal mugs with the Spicer logo.

The grand prize winner of the Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade contest will be announced in December and will win a Spicer custom Snap-on tool storage unit, RaceDeck modular garage flooring, a VIZIO 50-inch SmartCast television, a Dynex full motion TV wall mount, a Galanz retro refrigerator with dual-door true freezer, and an LED neon-style sign of the Spicer logo to upgrade their home garage.