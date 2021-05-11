 Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest

on

Mitchell, Mazda Partner For U.S. Collision Repair Network

on

American Welding Society Launches 'AWS Certified' Program

on

Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep - Ignition Coil Operation Video
play

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep - Ignition Coil Operation

VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters Video
play

VIDEO: What ZDDP Is, What It Does and Why It Matters

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves

Tools & Products: Mechanix Wear Launches Torch Welding Series Gloves
It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!

Undercar: It’s Spring (Replacement) Time!
CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options

Undercar: CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options
Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest

 

on

Dana is offering its customers two ways to win in the Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade contest. A grand prize package of garage enhancements, including a custom-made tool storage unit, smart TV, new garage flooring, and more, will be awarded.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The first way to win the home garage grand prize package is to “Install to Earn” or “Sell to Earn.” Service technicians can earn cumulative entries by installing Spicer parts during the two promotional periods, while warehouse distributor (WD) sales and counter personnel can earn entries by selling Spicer products.

The second way to win is to “Learn and Earn.” The first 1,000 entrants who register online at www.SpicerWin.com will receive a premium coffee gift card and an entry into the grand prize drawing.  After registering, participants will then be asked to follow steps to complete the required learning modules and the “Home Garage Upgrade” presentation before taking short follow-up quizzes. 

Professional service technicians, as well as WD sales and counter personnel, who register online will automatically receive one entry into the contest. Retail customers are not eligible. The two segments of the contest run from May 1 to June 30 and Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. There will be prize drawings after the first and second rounds of the contest. Winners of these drawings will receive coolers and thermal mugs with the Spicer logo.

The grand prize winner of the Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade contest will be announced in December and will win a Spicer custom Snap-on tool storage unit, RaceDeck modular garage flooring, a VIZIO 50-inch SmartCast television, a Dynex full motion TV wall mount, a Galanz retro refrigerator with dual-door true freezer, and an LED neon-style sign of the Spicer logo to upgrade their home garage.

Advertisement

“The Spicer Home Garage Upgrade contest gives us a chance to reward our loyal customers for selling and installing top quality Spicer parts,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “By registering and participating in the contest, they will not only learn and earn, but also have the chance to make over their own home garage.” 

To learn more about the Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade contest and review the official rules, visit www.SpicerWin.com and www.SpicerWin.com/official-rules, respectively. To order Spicer products, contact a Dana sales representative or visit www.DanaAftermarket.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: SCCA Introduces Endurance Racing Program At Sebring

News: Daytona International Speedway Appoints Frank Kelleher Track President

News: SEMA, OHV Groups File Lawsuit To Protect Off-Roading at Ocean Dunes

News: UTI Selects Miami For 2nd Florida Campus

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician