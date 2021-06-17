Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
Tools & Products
U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze
With proprietary Snap Cure technology, the advanced lightweight formula cures up to three times faster than standard glaze.
U-POL recently introduced UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze, the latest in its premium line of Dolphin fillers, glazes and putties.
With proprietary Snap Cure technology, the advanced lightweight formula cures up to three times faster than standard glaze, saving shops time and money, according to the company.
“Dolphin Speed Glaze is perfect for minor imperfections such as pinholes, scratches and stone chips, and dries exceptionally smooth and fine,” the company said in a news release.
Features and benefits include:
- Up to three times faster curing (6 to 8 minutes at 68 F)
- Effortless sanding
- Ultra-fine finish
- Self-levelling
- Solvent-impervious
- Excellent pinhole and scratch-filling properties
For more information, visit www.u-pol.com.