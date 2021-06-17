U-POL Introduces Dolphin Speed Glaze

U-POL recently introduced UP0654 Dolphin Speed Glaze, the latest in its premium line of Dolphin fillers, glazes and putties.

With proprietary Snap Cure technology, the advanced lightweight formula cures up to three times faster than standard glaze, saving shops time and money, according to the company.

“Dolphin Speed Glaze is perfect for minor imperfections such as pinholes, scratches and stone chips, and dries exceptionally smooth and fine,” the company said in a news release.

Features and benefits include:

Up to three times faster curing (6 to 8 minutes at 68 F)

Effortless sanding

Ultra-fine finish

Self-levelling

Solvent-impervious

Excellent pinhole and scratch-filling properties

For more information, visit www.u-pol.com.