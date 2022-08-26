UAF Awards 13 Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to 13 outstanding students for the upcoming school year. Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, the scholarships are awarded in memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts.

“Every year there are many exceptional candidates who apply for the Art Fisher Memorial scholarships and this year was no exception,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “We want to congratulate these young men and women on their outstanding achievements and wish them well as they continue in their educational pursuits. Everyone at Federated is proud to help these students achieve their academic goals and being able to do so in my father’s name makes it extra special.”

The following students are the recipients of the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year:

Krislyn Douglass of Blackwood, New Jersey; Matthew Gialdini of Newark, Ohio; Brandon Haviland of Glen Burnie, Maryland; Maximillian Herceglic of Dowington, Pennsylvania; Ryan Krkoska of Jamestown, New York; Ryder Lestrud of Kensett, Iowa; Cristian Lopez of Whittier, California; Louis Randolph of Valparaiso, Indiana; Savannah Salmi of Ishpeming, Michigan; Brett Speckman of New Knoxville, Ohio; Isaac Vermillion of Burlington, North Carolina; Seth Wigley of Halethorpe, Maryland; and Joshua Zordan of Bangor, Michigan.