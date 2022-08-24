 UAF Awards 461 Scholarships For 2022-‘23 School Year -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

UAF Awards 461 Scholarships For 2022-‘23 School Year

on

ASE Instructor Training Conference Tackles 2% Solution

on

Mitchell 1 Names David Patience 2022 Educator of the Year

on

UTI, Ignite To Provide Tuition Grants To Female Students
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC Video

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

How To Use Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaners (VIDEO) Video
play

How To Use Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaners (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics

Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved

Underhood: How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved
Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

UAF Awards 461 Scholarships For 2022-‘23 School Year

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has awarded 461 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling a record-setting $731,350 for the upcoming school year.

Advertisement

The scholarship recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program. While the majority of the students are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professionals, others are pursuing degrees in such fields as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. 

“We are very proud of the growth of the UAF scholarship program,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “This year marks the most scholarship funds awarded by UAF and its collaborating partners in the foundation’s history.”

Advertisement

To be considered, scholarship candidates submitted an application at the foundation’s AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites. Once the teams of volunteer scholarship reviewers evaluated all of the completed applications, recipients and their corresponding schools were notified of the awards. 

A complete list of recipients can be found at AutomotiveScholarships.com/scholarship-alumni.   

“Awarding so many scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of those who donate their time and resources to UAF,” said Egan. “Their support of UAF helps ensure that the aftermarket remains vibrant and strong through education.”

To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation or make a donation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

To apply for a scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com or HeavyDutyScholarships.com after Oct. 15, 2022. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Autel Releases Remote Peer-to-Peer Platform Nationwide

News: Universal Technical Institute Opens 2nd New Campus In 2022

News: Northwood Student Completes First Phase Alliance Internship

News: Federated Scholarships Recognize Student Excellence

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician