UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has officially launched a new website in conjunction with Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW). HeavyDutyScholarships.com is focused on heavy duty/diesel industry scholarships.

The Heavy Duty Scholarship Central portal offers scholarships for students studying diesel and commercial heavy duty technology and considering careers in the business of servicing or supplying parts and vehicle maintenance. The easy-to-navigate site features a simplified online application process and allows students to continue to update their applications until the March 31 deadline.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations includes links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.