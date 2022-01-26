 UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

on

Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns

on

Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

on

BBB Industries Releases 45 Remy New Part Numbers
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO)

B'laster Names January 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Candidate Video
play

B'laster Names January 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Candidate

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems

Underhood: Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems
Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has officially launched a new website in conjunction with Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW). HeavyDutyScholarships.com is focused on heavy duty/diesel industry scholarships.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Heavy Duty Scholarship Central portal offers scholarships for students studying diesel and commercial heavy duty technology and considering careers in the business of servicing or supplying parts and vehicle maintenance. The easy-to-navigate site features a simplified online application process and allows students to continue to update their applications until the March 31 deadline.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations includes links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

Advertisement

In 2021, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation awarded 427 scholarships totaling over $706,000 and 12 percent of these recipients are currently studying to become a diesel technician or follow another career path in the heavy duty/commercial vehicle industry. While UAF has always offered scholarship opportunities for heavy duty/diesel students, the new website puts a greater focus on this important segment of the motor vehicle aftermarket.

To receive information about the UAF scholarship program, including updates and reminders, interested parties should text their name and email address to 720-903-2206. Information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation can be found at UofA-Foundation.org.  

Advertisement

Members of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s board of trustees will be in attendance at HDAW.  For onsite inquiries, contact Danielle Sonnefeld at (404) 955-4681 or [email protected].  

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: KYB Expands Video Training Series

News: New Training for Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

News: Federated Launches Yearlong ‘Federated 50/50 Challenge’

News: Mitchell 1 Brings Back “Snow Much Fun” Sweepstakes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician