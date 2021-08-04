UAF Recognizes, Thanks Volunteer Scholarship Reviewers

As the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) awards hundreds of scholarships for the 2021-22 school year, the foundation takes the opportunity to acknowledge the individuals who volunteered their time during April and May to review and evaluate the applications and to call for more volunteer evaluators.

“Volunteers are the backbone of many non-profit organizations, and they certainly are for UAF,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, UAF chairman. “One of the most valuable and needed volunteer roles that is critical for the success of our scholarship program is the volunteer evaluators, and we thank all those who donated their time to this important program.”

Team Leaders

Brian Cruickshank

Jim Eady

Rick Guirlinger

Jennifer Hollar

Scott Howat

Vonda Lee

Larry Pavey

Robert Roos

Danielle Sonnefeld

Chuck Udell

Judy Walter

Team Members

John Albano

Mike Antonelli

Doug Arnold

George Arrants

Julie Becker-Myers

Jehan Beg

Richard Beirne

Ethan Bregger

Jim Buzzard

Mike Buzzard

Robert Castle

Barbara Clark

Josh D’Agostino

Ray Datt

Bob Egan

John Frala

Byron Frantz

Chris Gardner

Bob Gracey

Todd Hack

Bill Hanvey

Mike Harvey

Steve Hoellein

Tanya Hunt

Roy Kent

John Koch

Peter Kornafel

Doug Kubinak

Elle Lawhead

Mike Lerch

Randy Lisk

Randal Long

Scott Luckett

Molly MacKay Zacker

Paul McCarthy

Dave McColley

Gary McCoy

Rob Merwin

Phil Moore

Stave Nichols

Mark Phillips

Nick Porrini

Skip Potter

Chris Pruitt

Kathleen Schmatz

Rick Schwartz

Bobby Segal

Mark Seng

Steve Sharp

Eric Sills

Janet Small

Joe Stephan

Bill Stroupe

Pat Taylor

Traci Taylor

Louise Veasman

JC Washbish

John R. Washbish

Dennis Welvaert

Rich Zeichner

America Zwecher

“Every year, we get the opportunity to read inspiring stories of students who have a real passion to join the automotive aftermarket and we get to help support those dreams. It is a very rewarding process and I feel excited for the future of our industry with these students as our next generation of leaders,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “We are fortunate to have reviewers that have been supporting the program for more than 20 years and welcome additional volunteers.”

To become a UAF scholarship reviewer, email Sonnefeld at [email protected] or visit https://uofa-foundation.org/contact-us/ to send a message to the foundation.