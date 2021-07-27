 UAF Sets New Scholarship Record Once Again -
News

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record Once Again

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has awarded a record-setting $706,250 in scholarships to students throughout the country, it was announced today by Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, chair of the UAF scholarship committee.

Click Here to Read More
“We are very proud of the UAF scholarship program that allows students to easily apply online at AutomotiveScholarships.com. Once the teams of scholarship reviewers, who donate their time to this important program, evaluate all of the completed applications, recipients and schools are notified of the awards,” said Sonnefeld. “This year 427 scholarships were awarded, totaling over $706,000, the most scholarship funds awarded by UAF and its collaborating partners in the foundation’s history.”

UAF scholarship recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program during the 2021-22 academic year. While the majority are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy-duty repair professionals, others are pursuing degrees in such fields as business, engineering and IT/cybersecurity that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. A complete list of recipients can be found at www.automotivescholarships.com/scholarship-alumni.  

“This new record shows how our industry is dedicated to helping the next generation of aftermarket professionals advance their education,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our donors. Their commitment to UAF helps ensure that the aftermarket will be in good hands today and well into the future.”

To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation or make a donation, visit www.UofAFoundation.com. To apply for a scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com after Oct. 1, 2021.

