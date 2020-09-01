Connect with us

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record

 

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has awarded 461 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling a record-setting $644,500.

“This year, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has awarded the most scholarship funds in its history,” said Bob Egan, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “This new milestone shows how dedicated our industry is to helping the next generation of aftermarket professionals advance their education. We can’t thank our donors enough for their generosity. Their commitment to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation helps ensure that our industry remains vibrant and strong for many more years to come.”

UAF scholarship recipients will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program during the 2020-’21 academic year. The vast majority are studying to become mechanical, collision or heavy duty repair professionals or are pursuing a business or engineering degree that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket. In addition, many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. A complete list of recipients can be found at https://uofa-foundation.org/scholarship-recipients/.   

To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofAFoundation.com. To apply for a scholarship for the 2021-’22 academic year, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com after Oct. 1, 2020.

UAF Sets New Scholarship Record

