UEI College Offers New Auto Tech Program At Chula Vista Campus

UEI College will now offer a new automotive technician program at its Chula Vista, California, campus following the school’s move to a new location down the street.

“We are ecstatic to have a new campus for our Chula Vista students to succeed and build their futures. With the new location, we were able to expand our footprint and now offer the Automotive Technician program,” said David Movsesian, UEI College in Chula Vista Campus president.

“Having support from the Chula Vista community gives additional encouragement for our students to be successful in their achievements. Our students work extremely hard; come to the grand opening and you will see how amazing they really are.”

UEI College will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon cutting on June 25. The school’s new campus is located at 1261 3rd Avenue, Suite A.



UEI College is a postsecondary education provider located in Arizona, California and Georgia.