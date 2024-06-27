 UL Solutions to Construct Advanced EV Battery Testing Center

EV Bizz

UL Solutions to Construct Advanced EV Battery Testing Center

The new testing center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, will expand current UL Solutions’ battery testing capacity in the region and add EV charger testing capabilities.

Mary DellaValle
Published:

UL Solutions Inc., global provider of applied safety science, announced plans to construct a new Advanced Automotive and Battery Testing Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, expanding current UL Solutions battery testing capacity in the region and adding electric vehicle (EV) charger testing and other capabilities.

To serve customers across the Asia Pacific region, the center, expected to open in the second half of 2025, will help strengthen Korea’s EV industry, respond to increased demand from new and existing customers, and provide faster access to safety and performance testing and other services, according to UL Solutions.

The new facility, construction of which is subject to local government approvals, including zoning, will provide expanded EV battery testing capacity, UL Solutions said. This laboratory will leverage the technology used in the recently opened UL Solutions Korea Advanced Battery Laboratory in Pyeongtaek to test for reliability and performance.

Plans also include an EV charger testing laboratory and an EV battery material laboratory. In addition, the center will be built to test automotive plastic safety, including flammability and performance, with technology in use in UL Solutions in the U.S.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
