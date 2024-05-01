 Understanding Antilock Braking Systems

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Understanding Antilock Braking Systems

In this video, we break down the key components and processes behind this crucial system.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The anti-lock braking system or a BS is like the guardian angel of the breaking system. And sure you don’t skid off the road during a sudden stop. But what exactly is it and why should you cure? Let’s break it down at its heart. The a BS system is made up of three main components, sensors, a control module, and a hydraulic unit. The sensors are the eyes of the operation, constantly watching the speed of each wheel, and sending updates to the control module. Think of the control module as the brain making quick decisions based on information from the sensors. And finally, the hydraulic unit is the muscle adjusting the brake pressure to prevent the wheels from locking up. Now, imagine you’re driving and suddenly need to hit the brakes hard. The sensors quickly notice if any wheel’s about to lock up and they send an SOS to the control module.

Related Articles

In a flash, the control module commands the hydraulic unit to pulse the brake pressure preventing a lockup. This means you can still steer and avoid obstacles. All thanks to the A BS working tirelessly behind the scenes. But the a BS can run into its share of troubles. The most common sign something is amiss is the AB BS warning light popping up on the dashboard. This can mean anything from a sensor having a bad day to issues with a control module or the hydraulic unit. When problems arise, diagnosing them accurately is key. It starts with an OB two scan tool to get those fault codes, which are like breadcrumbs leading you to the issue. A visual check of the AB BS components for any damage or loose connections is also a good idea. It’s also important to test those sensors to make sure they’re in tip top shape.

When it comes to fixing issues, it’s often about getting back to the basics. Cleaning the sensors and making sure they’re properly aligned can work wonders. Also, it’s important to inspect the wiring for any damage and replace the control module if necessary to keep the a b. S. Happy and healthy regular maintenance is a must. Changing the brake fluid as recommended and keeping those sensors clean will go a long way. And don’t forget about keeping the wheels properly aligned to avoid unnecessary stress on the system. Understanding the a BS might seem daunting at first, but it’s really all about keeping people safe on the road. Thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Can You Jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

Here’s a real-world scenario: A customer brings their EV into your shop for service, and it’s been there for quite a while because the parts are on backorder. After a few weeks, you get in the vehicle to move it out of your way, and the ignition won’t turn on. It’s acting like the battery is dead, so what do you do now?

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Understanding What Antifreeze/Coolant Actually Does

Today, each manufacturer has its own formula for best results in their vehicles. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How The Vehicle Cooling System Functions

Here’s what to know to clarify cooling questions you’re asked at the service counter. This video is part of The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 5

Some last-minute riding out West leads the team to AIMExpo 2024 for an excellent trade show!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Not All Coolants Are Equal – Or Appropriate

Today’s modern engines put an even greater emphasis on unique cooling requirements. This video is part of the Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Optimize Tesla Performance With E-Fluids

Learn the differences between ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ e-axles. This video is sponsored by CRP Automotive.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding Fuel Trims

The fuel trims are what govern what’s going on inside the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
How-to Complete Emissions Monitors Faster

This video will focus on how a product like CAT COMPLETE can improve the chances of completing the monitors faster. This video is sponsored by Rislone.

By Andrew Markel
How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

By David Sickels