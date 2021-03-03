Video
Understanding DTC Codes

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

VIDEO: Ambient Temperatures And Diesel Engines

VIDEO: Mass Air Flow Sensor Diagnostics
Video

Understanding DTC Codes

 

on

BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle.
The latest "Crash Course" video, presented by AirPro Diagnostics, is now available for viewing.

In this video, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle. Also, why a DTC is only a number to someone who does not possess problem-solving skills.

BodyShop Business

