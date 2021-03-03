Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Video
Understanding DTC Codes
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle.
The latest “Crash Course” video, presented by AirPro Diagnostics, is now available for viewing.
In this video, BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl explains why simply plugging a scan tool into an OBD port will not tell a technician all they need to know to fix the vehicle. Also, why a DTC is only a number to someone who does not possess problem-solving skills.