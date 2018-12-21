Understanding Flat Rate

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

As you start to explore a career as a transportation technician, you may hear the term “Flat Rate” thrown around quite a bit. Essentially, flat rate is how most automotive and collision shops bill for work, and, essentially, how the technician gets paid for the job. It is similar to a commission pay structure in a sales environment.

The way flat-rate works is that each job has a predetermined amount of hours associated with it, and that is how the job is billed, regardless of how long it actually takes. For example, a shop might bill two hours to replace a radiator. This means that the technician will get paid two hours to complete that job, regardless of how much time it takes to complete on the clock.

Advantages:

High pay ceiling since a technician can get paid for more than 8 hours in a day.

Gives technicians control over their pay.

Proper tools and environment can allow technicians to become even more efficient.

Training can have a direct impact on pay because you can learn more efficient methods to complete a job.

Repetitive tasks can help technicians build more efficiency into their work.

Disadvantages:

A poor shop environment (disorganized, poorly equipped) can negatively affect one’s pay.

External factors can slow down one’s efficiency (waiting for parts, paperwork).

Hard to gain efficiency on some jobs (if a job pays half an hour, it may be hard to get it done in less time).

No pay during down times (if there’s no work, there’s no compensation).

Flat rate is less predictable than an hourly or salary wage.

Other Things to Know:

Flat rate is common in automotive and collision, but is less common in diesel, fleet and equipment repair because it is harder to estimate repair times.

When you are entering the field, it is probably best to start on an hourly or salary basis, since most entry- level techs will struggle with efficiency and, therefore, not do well on flat rate.

In a flat-rate environment, mistakes are closely monitored. The shop doesn’t benefit from a technician completing a job quickly if the vehicle is not fixed properly. A technician is often not compensated for a vehicle that comes back, and too many mistakes can affect job security.

Bottom Line:

Whether or not flat rate is best for you is a personal choice. If you are confident in your skills and prefer a fast-paced environment, there is an opportunity to do well in a flat-rate environment. Some flat-rate environments can also have good teamwork, because pooling skills, tools and hours might be good for technicians. On the other side, if you prefer a methodical work environment, it may be better to be in an hourly or salary position. Work that requires a great deal of craftsmanship, such as vehicle restoration, is often paid hourly since quick work can negatively affect the outcome. Ultimately, a technician needs to consider his/her passion, working style and skills to determine what pay structure is best for them.

Article sponsored by TechForce Foundation.