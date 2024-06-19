 Understanding LSPI & Engine Oil

Understanding LSPI & Engine Oil

Discover the importance of using the correct oil specification for your vehicle.

Ever wonder why modern #motoroil is getting thinner? In this episode of Inside the Brands, we dive into the world of motor oil #technology. We explore the rise of turbocharged engines and the challenge of Low Speed Pre-Ignition (#LSPI). Learn about the rise of thinner oils for improved fuel efficiency and how they address the challenges of LSPI caused by higher operating temperatures. Discover the importance of using the correct oil specification for your vehicle, whether it’s the latest ILSAC GF-5, GF-6, or GM DEXOS1 Gen3, to ensure optimal engine protection. Remember, the “old school” approach of using one oil for all engines isn’t ideal.

We’ll show you why using the correct manufacturer-recommended oil is crucial for peak performance and long-lasting engine health. Plus, discover three new Pentosin motor oils formulated specifically for modern engines: Pentospeed DEXOS1 Gen3 0W-20 Pentospeed DEXOS1 Gen3 5W-30 Pentospeed FE+ 0W-20 (EV READY).

