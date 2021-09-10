Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

On Mercedes-Benz models, you will see two types of TPMS systems. Low-line systems do not display individual tire pressures – these systems just monitor inflation and alert the driver if there is an under-inflation or over-inflation problem with one antenna. Mid-line systems display the individual pressures, and some systems have four antennas mounted near the wheel wells.

Mercedes-Benz and other German vehicle manufacturers make the assumption that people here in the U.S. adjust their tire pressure for the number of people in the vehicle and for the speed they intend to drive. They include the U.S. DOT-mandated tire pressure placard on the driver’s side door jamb, but also behind the gas filler door is the “Luftdruck” sticker, which gives the recommended tire pressure.

This sticker allows the driver set the correct tire pressure for the load and type of driving. If the driver intends to drive at 100 mph with four people in the vehicle, the sticker will advise them to add four more PSI in some cases. This mentality is also part of German tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) that require a reference pressure to set during a relearn.

Like all TPMS vehicles, the TPMS light illuminates continuously if one or more of the tires is significantly under or overinflated. If the TPMS light flashes for 60 seconds and then stays illuminated, the TPMS system itself is not operating properly and further diagnostics should be performed. If a condition causing the TPMS to malfunction develops, it may take up to 10 minutes for the system to start flashing a TPMS light.

Relearn/Reset

With almost all Mercedes-Benz vehicles you should use an auto relearn procedure that is activated by menus in the instrument cluster. Navigating to the proper menu can be different depending on the model.