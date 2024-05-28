 Understanding Ride Height Sensors

Understanding Ride Height Sensors

Learn how these crucial components measure suspension position and movement, and how their data is utilized to optimize vehicle performance.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Discover the technology behind ride height sensors! Explore their function in monitoring suspension movement and aiding in vehicle control. From calibration to integration with other systems like ABS and engine control modules, dive deep into how ride height sensors contribute to enhanced ride quality and safety. Don’t miss out on this fascinating insight into automotive innovation.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Wheel Bearing Shortcuts

When you’re installing a wheel speed sensor on a hub unit, never ever remove it from the original unit. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Hey, I got a great shortcut for you. If you're working on wheel hubs, if you have one where you're dealing with a harness for the wheel speed sensor that may be behind a fender liner, has all these horrible Christmas trees on it to get in and out from behind areas that you've never seen, well, you can just simply take the old out and then put it in the new and get rid of the new harness. Do not ever use the shortcut. It is a bad thing to do because you are destroying the calibrated air gap that was done at the factory, and this is very precise, done with computers. By removing the wheel speed sensor from one and putting it in another, you've just changed everything completely and you're gonna cause yourself a comeback. Do you wanna know why? Well, it's gonna cause an erratic wheel speed sensor code or issues with the air gap.

Selecting the Right Oil for your Engine

Learn how to educate future customers on the importance of OEM specifications and premium lubrication for their vehicles' maintenance needs.

By Doug Kaufman
Flushing the Brake Fluid is Critical on Every Brake Repair

Making sure the brake fluid is the correct quality is critical. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Why A 12-volt Battery is Still Essential in EVs

A device similar to an alternator, called a DC-DC converter, charges the 12-volt battery from the high-voltage battery pack.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 8

Suspension didn't used to be considered a performance upgrade — it is now.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Turbocharger Maintenance ft. Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits

Learn about common challenges with turbocharger maintenance and how Rein TechSelect Turbo Kits make the repair process easier.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 7

Scooter sales have been trending upwards for this Texas-based dealer.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2 Wheels 2 Ways Ep. 6

Jonesboro Cycle creates community and a home for future techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Oil Filter Housing Weak Points & Standard® Solutions

Engineers at Standard® have created a completely assembled Oil Filter Housing Kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff