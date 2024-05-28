Understanding Ride Height Sensors

Hey, I got a great shortcut for you. If you're working on wheel hubs, if you have one where you're dealing with a harness for the wheel speed sensor that may be behind a fender liner, has all these horrible Christmas trees on it to get in and out from behind areas that you've never seen, well, you can just simply take the old out and then put it in the new and get rid of the new harness. Do not ever use the shortcut. It is a bad thing to do because you are destroying the calibrated air gap that was done at the factory, and this is very precise, done with computers. By removing the wheel speed sensor from one and putting it in another, you've just changed everything completely and you're gonna cause yourself a comeback. Do you wanna know why? Well, it's gonna cause an erratic wheel speed sensor code or issues with the air gap.