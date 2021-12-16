 Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)
Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

Video

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

 

Brake inspection is critical during any maintenance service, no matter the time of year. Sponsored by Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper.
Even if the driver is not able to get out of their driveway or a snow bank, their brakes could face some of the worst abuse of the year. Traction control uses the brakes to control wheel spin. If the driver is in a low traction situation during winter, the brakes can get very hot.

This is why brake inspection is critical during any maintenance service, no matter the time of year. Most drivers are unaware that they can disable the traction or stability control if they encounter a situation where they are trying to “rock” the car or truck out of a snow bank or just deep snow.

The vehicle does not know it is trapped in snow, it just thinks the wheels are spinning and it must be controlled.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

