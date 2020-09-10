Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has announced the expansion of its Welding Technology program to a seventh campus and significant cost savings from lease restructuring and rightsizing at its Sacramento campus.

“As more Americans turn to technical careers, and as we continue to see increasing interest in UTI’s education, we remain focused on delivering growth through innovative initiatives to attract and serve more students, meet the nation’s urgent need for skilled workers, and optimize our cost structure,” said Jerome Grant, CEO. “We are actively pursuing our growth strategy, including launching new programs and rationalizing our campus footprint, as we continue to evolve our blended learning model and support our students and employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Welding Technology Training program expansion

UTI plans to expand its successful Welding Technology Training program to a seventh campus during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, as scheduled, the company will launch welding at UTI-Lisle in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Building on its existing program locations at Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Avondale, Ariz., and Dallas, Texas, the company opened Welding Technology in Houston, Texas on May 18, 2020 and in Long Beach, Calif. on August 10, 2020. The company continues to see strong demand for its welding program across its campuses. On average, once fully ramped, each new welding launch increases UTI’s current overall new student starts by approximately 1.5 percent.

