 Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley

on

Power Probe Introduces Multi-Use Circuit Tester

on

U-POL Introduces White E-Coat

on

Aeromotive Low Profile In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pump
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced Video
play

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley

This two-in-one tool features a window in its socket so the technician can see the position of the screwdriver blade.
Advertisement
 

on

The 10MM Universal Valve Adjustment Tool (P/N 88950) from Schley Products Inc. is designed for a wide variety of cars with 10mm jam nut valve adjustment screws.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This two-in-one tool features a window in its socket so the technician can see the position of the screwdriver blade holding the adjustment screw as the jam nut is tightened. The unique handle pivots from one side to the other, so the window is always visible.

Applications: All vehicles with 10mm jam nut valve adjustment screws, Honda, Toyota, Nissan (Includes the VTEC engine) and VW

For more info: sptool.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Continental Expands Autodiagnos Pro

Tools & Products: JohnDow Introduces Cre-Oil to Dynamic Line

Tools & Products: BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

Tools & Products: Snap-on Introduces CT9010 Cordless Impact Wrench Kit

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician