Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley

The 10MM Universal Valve Adjustment Tool (P/N 88950) from Schley Products Inc. is designed for a wide variety of cars with 10mm jam nut valve adjustment screws.

This two-in-one tool features a window in its socket so the technician can see the position of the screwdriver blade holding the adjustment screw as the jam nut is tightened. The unique handle pivots from one side to the other, so the window is always visible.

Applications: All vehicles with 10mm jam nut valve adjustment screws, Honda, Toyota, Nissan (Includes the VTEC engine) and VW

For more info: sptool.com