Upcoming Livestream: Building Your First Tool Set

Most students will have to build their own tool set when they graduate. After graduation, they will continue to grow their toolbox as their skills and paychecks increase. In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing will help students understand what they need in their toolboxes. Experts will also cover how they can get the most from their tool purchases.

Other Topics Covered:

What tools do employers expect you to have on your first day?

How do you stick to a tool budget?

What should they look for in a toolbox or tool cart?

What tools should you “buy it for life” and what are consumables?

What to expect when you step on a fuel truck?

How can you deduct tools expenses from Schedule C taxes?

What do tool warranties cover?

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment.