Upcoming Livestream: Fasteners and Fittings

The one mistake every young technician makes is cross-threading or stripping a fastener or fitting. The root cause is that they do not understand the 400-year-old technology of threaded fasteners. In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel will cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together. The skills learned in this training session will help students recognize a problem before they damage a vehicle.
Questions to be answered:
- How do bolts and nuts generate clamping force?
- How can you identify thread pitch, count and profile?
- What happens when a torque-to-yield fastener stretches?
- How can you tell the difference between metric and standard fasteners?
- What is the difference between the different grades of bolts?
- What is the difference between BSP and NPT pipe threads?
- How do you install an AN-Style fitting and hose?
- When should you use thread-locking compounds?
- How does heat work to remove stuck fasteners?