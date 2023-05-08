 Upcoming Livestream: Fasteners and Fittings

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing experts for a 45 minute livestream on May 18 at 1:00 PM EST.

The one mistake every young technician makes is cross-threading or stripping a fastener or fitting. The root cause is that they do not understand the 400-year-old technology of threaded fasteners. In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel will cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together. The skills learned in this training session will help students recognize a problem before they damage a vehicle. 

JOIN THE LIVESTREAM HERE

Questions to be answered:

  • How do bolts and nuts generate clamping force?
  • How can you identify thread pitch, count and profile? 
  • What happens when a torque-to-yield fastener stretches?
  • How can you tell the difference between metric and standard fasteners?
  • What is the difference between the different grades of bolts?
  • What is the difference between BSP and NPT pipe threads?
  • How do you install an AN-Style fitting and hose? 
  • When should you use thread-locking compounds?
  • How does heat work to remove stuck fasteners?

