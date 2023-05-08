Upcoming Livestream: Fasteners and Fittings

The one mistake every young technician makes is cross-threading or stripping a fastener or fitting. The root cause is that they do not understand the 400-year-old technology of threaded fasteners. In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing and Andrew Markel will cover how the fasteners or fittings create clamping loads and friction to keep a vehicle together. The skills learned in this training session will help students recognize a problem before they damage a vehicle.

