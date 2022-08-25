 Upcoming Livestream: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Upcoming Livestream: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits

on

Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

on

T2U Course: ADAS 101

on

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

What Does It Take To Be Named The School Of The Year? Video
play

What Does It Take To Be Named The School Of The Year?

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO) Video
play

Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics

Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved

Underhood: How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved
Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Training

Upcoming Livestream: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits

Join Andrew Markel and the industry experts from Summit Racing on September 14, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST.
 

on

Lowering or lifting a car or truck can improve the handling, off-road capabilities and looks. But, if not assembled correctly, the new ride height can hurt ride quality and cause premature wear to parts like tires and suspension bushings. In a Tomorrow Technician Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, experts will explore the relationship between ride height, alignment angles and handling.

Advertisement

Industry experts will educate students on concepts like suspension geometry, vehicle dynamics and ride control. The one-hour event on September 14th @ 1:00pm EST will give students a better understanding of how all suspensions are tuned and how they can make improvements.

Topics to be covered:

  • Optimizing camber, caster and toe for a new ride height.
  • How alignment angles change when a vehicle brakes, turns and accelerates.
  • Coil spring design and construction.
  • Shock adjustments for rebound and compression.
  • Coilover adjustments for better weight distribution.
  • The correct procedures for the alignment bay.

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors

Training: Free Webinar: Don’t Be Intimidated By TPMS Service

Training: TV Legend John Gardner Says ‘Tune In To T2U’

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician