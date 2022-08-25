Upcoming Livestream: Lowering Springs and Lift Kits

Lowering or lifting a car or truck can improve the handling, off-road capabilities and looks. But, if not assembled correctly, the new ride height can hurt ride quality and cause premature wear to parts like tires and suspension bushings. In a Tomorrow Technician Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, experts will explore the relationship between ride height, alignment angles and handling.

Industry experts will educate students on concepts like suspension geometry, vehicle dynamics and ride control. The one-hour event on September 14th @ 1:00pm EST will give students a better understanding of how all suspensions are tuned and how they can make improvements.

Topics to be covered:

Optimizing camber, caster and toe for a new ride height.

How alignment angles change when a vehicle brakes, turns and accelerates.

Coil spring design and construction.

Shock adjustments for rebound and compression.

Coilover adjustments for better weight distribution.

The correct procedures for the alignment bay.

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing.