US CBP to Use Verdek Chargers for its Ford F-150 Lightnings

US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) has selected Verdek’s EV Oasis Off-Grid DC Fast Charging Solutions to charge its Ford F150 Lightnings that monitor the southern borders of New Mexico and Arizona. This mobile, fully off-grid charging station is complete with dual ports, Verdek said, and is powered by renewable energy. The company said this charging solution provides accessibility to EV drivers where grid connectivity is scarce. Its design for rapid deployment allows it to bypass the complex processes associated with extensive infrastructure upgrades, permitting and civil works.

Key attributes of the EV Oasis include fast charging speeds, compatibility across various EV models, and a sturdy off-grid power system, Verdek said.

“Our goal is to make clean energy accessible to everyone, everywhere,” Guy Mannino, CEO of Verdek said. “The introduction of Verdek EV Oasis is a major step forward in our commitment to crafting a sustainable transportation future.”