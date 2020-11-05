US Motor Works Celebrates 25 Years

US Motor Works announced it is celebrating 25 years of quality, reliability and dedication to providing customers with the best automotive products for their vehicles.

In 1995, US Motor Works began manufacturing water pumps and within a few years added the Fan Clutch division. The company then expanded its offerings to include fuel pumps and timing kits. In 2010, US Motor Works became an ISO-compliant manufacturer.

In 2012, US Motor Works’ Heavy Duty Division began manufacturing HD water pumps, oil pumps and mechanical fuel pumps. In 2016, US Motor Works acquired the Performance Division by welcoming Derale Performance and Pacer Performance brands to the family.

“Thank you to our employees and all those who have helped make US Motor Works the amazing company it is,” said management in announcing the milestone. “The past 25 years have been amazing, and we expect the next 25 years to prove the same.”