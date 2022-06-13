 UTI Adds 15 New Programs in Transportation, Skilled Trades
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

UTI Adds 15 New Programs in Transportation, Skilled Trades

on

Dorman Releases 500+ New Products for June

on

Cawa Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

on

Details of ASE Instructor Training Conference Announced
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced Video

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO) Video
play

Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Fuel Tanks and Pumps

Underhood: Fuel Tanks and Pumps
BMW Driveshaft Q&A

Undercar: BMW Driveshaft Q&A
ABS Diagnostics

Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension
Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld

Paint / Body: Auto Body Welding: Look Before You Weld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

UTI Adds 15 New Programs in Transportation, Skilled Trades

 

on

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced it is executing on the next phase of its growth and diversification strategy by adding 15 new programs across its campus footprint, including Aviation, HVACR, Robotics, Industrial Maintenance and Wind Energy Technician training to UTI and NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) branded campuses, and initiating efforts to add Auto and Diesel Essentials to the MIAT Canton, Michigan campus.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the recent acquisition of the MIAT College of Technology, and the subsequent integration largely completed, the company is implementing its plan to introduce MIAT programs to its UTI and NTI institutions. This will increase the size of UTI’s addressable market as the organization evolves into becoming a trusted industry-aligned workforce solutions partner with industry and learners.about:blank

Advertisement

“Through the disciplined execution of our growth and diversification strategy we continue to expand access to our industry-aligned programs,” said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. “This is a boon for our students, our industry and investment community stakeholders. Expanding the breadth of our career-focused training programs will give prospective students more choices in their post high school educational journey and will allow us to serve a broader population of learners and employers seeking strong workforce and training partners and solutions.

“Universal Technical Institute’s longer-term strategic roadmap includes the MIAT program expansions and a more than doubling of the acquired business as a result. This, in addition to our recently announced intent to acquire Concorde Career Colleges, results in substantial increases in our estimated future revenue and profitability. As previously stated, we currently estimate that fiscal 2025 revenue will exceed $700 million with an estimated adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.”

Advertisement

UTI says it has four pillars to its growth and diversification strategy: new campuses, program expansions, inorganic growth, and business model extension. UTI’s new blended learning approach, which includes virtual learning and on-campus lab and classroom instruction, has allowed for further optimization or consolidation of its campus footprints to make room for new programs.

Pending all regulatory approvals, UTI says the initial planned program additions are projected to begin launching in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, with the final planned programs launching by the end of 2024. At this time, the majority of the programs have received the necessary state and accreditor approvals, with approvals pending from the Department of Education for all programs, and also the Federal Aviation Administration for the aviation programs. 

Advertisement

UTI says projected program launches include (listed in alphabetical order by campus):

  • UTI-Austin: HVACR
  • UTI-Avondale: Aviation
  • UTI-Exton: Robotics and Automation
  • UTI-Lisle: Wind Power, Industrial Maintenance
  • UTI-Long Beach: Aviation
  • UTI-Miramar: Aviation
  • UTI-Rancho Cucamonga: Wind Power, Industrial Maintenance, and Robotics and Automation
  • UTI-Sacramento: Wind Power, Industrial Maintenance, and Robotics and Automation
  • NTI-Mooresville: Robotics and Automation
  • MIAT-Canton: Auto and Diesel Essentials

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

News: Dana Kicks Off Summer with Special Pricing

News: Adopt-A-School Program Helps Transition From School To Work

News: ZF Releases Mechatronic Transmission Service Kits

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician