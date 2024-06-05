 UTI Announces 'Summer Ignite' Program

UTI Announces ‘Summer Ignite’ Program

The free, three-week program serves as a gateway for students to learn more about automotive or motorcycle repair careers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is bringing its Summer Ignite program back for 2024 in partnership with NAPA. The program was established in 2018 to allow high school juniors to explore careers in automotive or motorcycle repair.

UTI said the free, three-week program addresses the workforce gap and serves as a gateway for students to learn about these career fields. Students who pass the end-of-course exam(s) earn credit toward their future program if they enroll in UTI.

Nearly 50% of the participants in 2023 chose to pursue automotive or motorcycle repair careers after completing high school by enrolling in a Universal Technical Institute program, according to the institute.

“As the demand for skilled technicians remains strong, and Gen Z is considering educational paths outside of a traditional four-year degree, Summer Ignite is a valuable opportunity for hands-on training that exposes students to hands-on, technology-driven careers,” said Universal Technical Institute Division President Tracy Lorenz. “This annual program underscores our commitment to cultivating more talented technicians for this dynamic and ever-evolving industry.”

As part of the program, NAPA is providing all Summer Ignite students with three uniform shirts free of charge.

Applications for the three-week-long Summer Ignite program are now open.

  • UTI-Austin (Texas): Session 1: June 24, 2024; Session 2: July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Avondale (Ariz.): Session 1: June 3, 2024; Session 2: June 24, 2024
  • UTI-Bloomfield (N.J): July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Dallas: Session 1: June 24, 2024; Session 2: July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Exton (Pa.): July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Houston: Session 1: June 24, 2024; Session 2: July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Lisle (Ill.): Session 1: June 3, 2024; Session 2: June 24, 2024
  • UTI-Long Beach (Calif.): July 15, 2024
  • UTI-Miramar (Fla.): June 24, 2024
  • UTI-Orlando (Fla.): June 3, 2024
  • UTI-Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.): June 24, 2024
  • UTI-Sacramento (Calif.): June 24, 2024
  • MMI – Phoenix (Ariz.): June 10, 2024
  • NASCAR Technical Institute (N.C.): July 15, 2024

