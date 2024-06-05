UTI Announces ‘Summer Ignite’ Program

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is bringing its Summer Ignite program back for 2024 in partnership with NAPA. The program was established in 2018 to allow high school juniors to explore careers in automotive or motorcycle repair.

UTI said the free, three-week program addresses the workforce gap and serves as a gateway for students to learn about these career fields. Students who pass the end-of-course exam(s) earn credit toward their future program if they enroll in UTI.

Nearly 50% of the participants in 2023 chose to pursue automotive or motorcycle repair careers after completing high school by enrolling in a Universal Technical Institute program, according to the institute.

“As the demand for skilled technicians remains strong, and Gen Z is considering educational paths outside of a traditional four-year degree, Summer Ignite is a valuable opportunity for hands-on training that exposes students to hands-on, technology-driven careers,” said Universal Technical Institute Division President Tracy Lorenz. “This annual program underscores our commitment to cultivating more talented technicians for this dynamic and ever-evolving industry.”

As part of the program, NAPA is providing all Summer Ignite students with three uniform shirts free of charge.

Applications for the three-week-long Summer Ignite program are now open.