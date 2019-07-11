UTI, Arizona Business Partners Launch New On-The-Job Training Initiative

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) has launched a new initiative with transportation industry employers to give students an inside track to long-term careers while they are still in school.

UTI’s Early Employment initiative combines post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training. Under the program, students learn about and can apply for local jobs with participating employers as soon as they enroll at UTI’s Avondale campus. The program’s employers have the opportunity to screen and hire incoming students before they start school, and give them on-the-job experience while they complete their education.

The goal of the program is for students to graduate and immediately hit the ground running in full-time jobs at employers where they are already immersed in the culture and processes and are well-positioned for long-term careers. Graduates who meet their employers’ criteria will receive reimbursement of school-related expenses and possible other incentives, along with full-time employment.

“The Early Employment initiative breaks down the common barriers between students who could greatly benefit from a technical education and the employers who want to hire them,” said Kim McWaters, UTI president and CEO. “At a time when many are skeptical about the value and return of post-secondary education, the program gives students a tangible experience of what’s possible for them, with employers investing in them from the start. Students can earn a living and gain industry-specific experience while they’re in school and, once they graduate, walk into a good job with an employer they know well, who will help them pay back their tuition.”

UTI’s Avondale, Ariz., campus is launching the program beginning this summer. Participating employers in the Early Employment program include: ADESA Auto Auctions; Knight Transportation; Larry H. Miller Dealerships; Loftin Equipment Co.; Penske Automotive Group; Republic Services; RWC Group; S&S Tire & Auto Service Center; Sunstate Equipment Co.; and United Rentals. There are over 30 early employment positions available to incoming students this fall. UTI plans to start the program in Arizona and then take it national to 12 campuses across the country.

“The Early Employment initiative is a win for both employers and students, in partnership with a respected educator who has a five-decade track record of delivering ready-to-work graduates,” said Paul Neumann, senior vice president of human resources for Penske Automotive Group’s Western Region. “The program will widen Penske’s pipeline of potential employees and gives us the opportunity to help train future technicians at the front end of the educational funnel. Upon graduation, these new technicians are well-positioned for a successful career path at Penske Automotive Group.”

Student applications are now being accepted for the Early Employment program at UTI-Avondale. Students must apply by July 26, 2019, in order to be eligible for consideration.