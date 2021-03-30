UTI To Open New Austin, TX, Campus

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) plans to expand its presence in two states in fiscal year 2022, the first being in the state of Texas with a new campus in Austin – its thirteenth nationwide and third in the state. The company opened its Houston campus in 1983 and its Dallas-Fort Worth campus in 2010. Additional details on the second planned new campus will be provided at a later date.

Expanding to Austin is part of UTI’s growth and diversification strategy, which consists of both organic and inorganic initiatives, including developing more efficient, commuter-friendly campuses in high-demand markets and broadening program offerings. UTI has a proven model for launching new campuses, which contribute incremental revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA in their first full year of operation. With the anticipated efficiencies from blended learning and planned higher campus utilization, the company expects the economic returns to be even more favorable than for its traditional metro campuses. The Austin campus will continue UTI’s commitment to provide convenient, flexible and industry-aligned training opportunities to more students – and to deliver the skilled technicians UTI’s industry and employer partners need. UTI has leased approximately 100,000 square feet in the CM Techridge facility in North Austin, a critical first step in the development of the campus. The campus will be designed with an innovative and more efficient layout to support UTI’s new blended-learning curriculum, providing both digital and hands-on training elements. The expected initial offerings at the campus include UTI’s Automotive, Diesel and Welding Technology programs, with capacity for additional programs to be added in the future. The company is targeting to open the Austin campus during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and completion of the campus build-out. Implementation will begin during the second half of fiscal 2021.

