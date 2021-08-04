 Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network

on

UAF Recognizes, Thanks Volunteer Scholarship Reviewers

on

AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

on

New Program Aims To Reduce Tech Imbalance In SoCal
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network

 

on

Valvoline Inc. has signed a definitive agreement with its franchisee Phoenix 27 LLC to acquire six franchise-owned Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) quick-lube service centers located in Kentucky. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Financial terms for the acquisition were not disclosed.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“One of Valvoline’s core business strategies is to continue to grow and strengthen our industry-leading retail services segment through organic store expansion and high-quality acquisitions in both existing and new markets,” said Matthew Furcolo, vice president of operations, Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “When Steve Goddard, owner of Phoenix 27 LLC, made the difficult decision to sell, we knew it was the right fit to add these six service centers into Valvoline’s established network of 49 company-owned Kentucky locations. We thank Steve for entrusting the future of his business and employees to us.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships

News: APA And Factory Motor Parts Announce Scholarship

News: BCA Bearings Announces July Product Line Additions

News: Jiffy Lube Celebrates 10 Years Supporting MDA

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician