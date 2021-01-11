Video
Valvoline Leads Packaging Innovation

News

Valvoline Leads Packaging Innovation

 

on

Valvoline Inc., a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, announced today the retail launch of its newest gear-oil packaging innovation, FlexFill. The patented FlexFill bag will make changing synthetic gear oil easier — all while providing a more flexible, less wasteful automotive Do-It-Yourself (DIY) experience. 

“At Valvoline, we strive to make vehicle care easy — through both superior product engineering and innovative product packaging,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “FlexFill is designed for use in tight spaces and to reduce product waste, giving users the satisfaction of utilizing every bit of gear oil purchased and doing so with less overall difficulty.”

Historically, synthetic gear-oil packaging has consisted of hard plastic that is difficult to maneuver in an automobile’s undercarriage — resulting in unused product per bottle. FlexFill’s innovative packaging will allow for less waste, all while providing an easier user experience, even in compact spaces, according to Valvoline.

“Every day, we work to create solutions for our users, whether those solutions create better protection for vehicles, enhance the lifespan of an automobile or provide time-saving, environmentally sound options for DIYers,” said Roger England, Valvoline chief research and development officer. “Valvoline’s product and packaging engineers will continue to innovate in every area – from design to products and services – to meet the needs of our ever-evolving customers.”

FlexFill packaging is available in two synthetic gear oil grades — SAE 75W-90 and SAE 75W-140—and can be purchased at various retail outlets nationwide, including Advance (April 2021), AutoZone Meijer and Walmart, as well as on Amazon.

