Ever since Honda introduced the VTEC (Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control) engine in the late 1980s, automakers have been devising various ways to adjust the engine’s valve timing for the sake of emissions and performance.

The VTEC engine indeed was a watershed moment in automotive-engine history, because it was the first production engine with computer-controlled valve timing. Honda’s system included switchable cam-lobe profiles that essentially could cover two events: high rpm (power) and low rpm (fuel economy). The VTEC system uses two or three camshaft profiles and hydraulically selects between them. It’s distinctly different from standard VVT (variable-valve-timing) designs that only change the valve timing and don’t change the camshaft profile or valve lift.

The relationship between the camshaft and crankshaft is critical in today’s VVT systems. The camshaft and valvetrain act as the engine’s nervous system when it’s linked to the ECU. The cam- and crank-position sensors tell the ECU when to adjust valve opening, closing and, in some cases, lift. Since the valves control the amount of air and fuel that flows into the engine, they must be opened and closed at precise times for maximum efficiency. The camshaft and crankshaft are connected via a gear, belt or chain controlled with an oil-control solenoid that allows a cam phaser to fill with oil and advance or retard valve timing.

Without variable valve timing or variable valve lift, the valve timing remains the same for all conditions; thus, compromises are necessary from a cam-profile perspective. An engine equipped with variable valve timing isn’t constrained by a set profile, allowing performance to be improved over a broader operating range. By coming up with a way to alter valve timing between high and low rpms, manufacturers now can tune valve operation for optimum performance and efficiency throughout the entire rpm range. The camshaft’s timing is advanced to produce better low-end torque, or it can be retarded to have better high-end torque as the conditions arise.