 Vehicle Filtration -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Vehicle Filtration

on

Servicing a Tire Assembly

on

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology

on

Meter Usage & Electrical
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: We Want To Recognize Your Exceptional Students! Video
play

VIDEO: We Want To Recognize Your Exceptional Students!

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Properly servicing your future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Vehicle Filtration Courses

Vehicle Filtration

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology Courses

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology

Advertisement

Trending Now

Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

Undercar: Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Brake Rotor FAQ

Undercar: Brake Rotor FAQ
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Vehicle Filtration - Wix Sponsorship - T2U Course

Courses

Vehicle Filtration

This course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components.
Advertisement
 

on

Enroll Now

This course covers all aspects of vehicle filtration and is designed to teach the basics of the need for, design and functionality of today’s engine air filtration, cabin air filtration and engine oil filtration systems and components.  Learn the important role that air filtration has on reducing engine wear and maximizing fuel efficiency and horsepower; what contaminants may be in the air, how dangerous they may be and ways to keep them from entering a vehicle’s passenger compartment; and how oil filters are the first line of defense in a very expensive investment and help deliver clean lubricating oil to today’s engines and components. Instructors Joe Keene from T2U and Jay Anderson from Wix Filters discuss the impacts of air flow, cabin and engine oil filtration and how filtration plays such a key role in today’s vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Topics include:

  • Components in the filtration system
  • Air filtration metrics and how they are measured
  • How gasoline and diesel ignition methods vary, and the impact air flow has
  • Types and construction of cabin air filters
  • Functionality of filtration
  • Identification and replacement guidelines
  • Oil filter design and construction advancements
  • Understanding how today’s advanced engine designs cause damage to the oil additive packages
  • Identifying damage caused by improper oil maintenance

Advertisement
In this article:

Courses: Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician