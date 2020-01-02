Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: A Suspension Inspection Lesson

There is no such thing as a casual suspension inspection. The safety of the driver depends on the condition of the tie rods, ball joints and other suspension components.

Advertisement
 

on

There is no such thing as a casual suspension inspection. The safety of the driver depends on the condition of the tie rods, ball joints and other suspension components. If an item is missed like a torn boot or play in the steering, it can result in an accident. Andrew Markel discusses why you should never take an inspection for granted. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: A Suspension Inspection Lesson

on

VIDEO: It's Not The Filter's Pleats, But The Media

on

VIDEO: Winter Time Is Filter Time

on

VIDEO: New Wipers Not Working? Did You Inspect The Wiper Arms?
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Automotive: Installing Subaru Stretch Belts

News: New Nonprofit Gains Racing Industry’s Attention

News: Channellock Launches 2020 Trade School Trade-Up Competition And Trade Travelers Tour

Automotive: Toyota FJ Cruiser Water Pump Replacement

Video: VIDEO: It’s Not The Filter’s Pleats, But The Media
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Video

High Pressure Fuel Pump Function Tip Clip

Video

Video Tech Tip: Torque vs. Horsepower

Video

Tech Tip: Hybrid Converter / Inverter Service Opportunities

Video

Tech Tip: Misfire Causes and Tips
Connect
Newsletter Signup