There is no such thing as a casual suspension inspection. The safety of the driver depends on the condition of the tie rods, ball joints and other suspension components. If an item is missed like a torn boot or play in the steering, it can result in an accident. Andrew Markel discusses why you should never take an inspection for granted. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
VIDEO: A Suspension Inspection Lesson
