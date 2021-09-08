VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

CC:

The friction materials of these ACDelco Silver Pads, previously known as Advantage Brake Pads, match the original friction types for ceramic, semi-metallic and organic formulations. These laboratory-tested friction materials match the performance of the original brake pads. Look at these ACDelco Gold Pads, previously known as Professional Brake Pads. A small detail like these counterweights can make the difference between a happy and unhappy customer. These counterweights shift specific frequencies in the braking system. Without the weights, a customer could experience brake noise.

The same is true with these slots and chamfers in the friction material of these ACDelco Gold Brake Pads. These slots break up harmonics that can cause noise when braking. This engineered chamfer on the leading edge of this brake pad reduces noise when the brake pads are first applied to the rotor. Without these chamfers, your shop could have a comeback due to noise . If you have a demanding customer, GM OE Brake Pads are an exact match of the original brake pads for specific applications. These brake pads match the original GM brake pads for friction formulations, backing plate design and attachment methods.

For brake rotors, the details are measured in microns. ACDelco Gold Disc Brake Coated Rotors have a micron-thin COOL SHIELD coating that benefits both the driver and the technician. The coating protects the surfaces of the hat, fins and plates from corrosion. This gives the brake system a cleaner appearance when viewed through the wheels. The COOL SHIELD coating also has a direct benefit for technicians when it comes to installation. An ACDelco Gold Disc Brake Rotor can go right from the box to the flange with zero cleaning or prep. The brake pads remove the coating on the friction surface on the first few stops.

Some small details come down to tolerances smaller than one-tenth the thickness of a human hair. For example, the specification for thickness variation for an ACDelco Gold Disc Brake Rotor is point zero, zero, zero, four of an inch. This tight tolerance delivers smooth, pulsation-free braking right out of the box. Other details occur at the microscopic level. ACDelco Silver rotors use G3000 cast iron. This grade of iron has strong tensile strength and the ability to dissipate heat quickly. This is due to the microscopic grain structure that is formed when the rotor is cast.

GM Genuine Parts OE Brake Rotors are an exact match of the original brake rotor’s fit, form and technology. Most GM OE brake rotors sold in the U.S. are Ferritic Nitro-Carburized, or FNC rotors. FNC rotors are hardened and strengthened during an extended manufacturing process that provides an extra defensive barrier against the corrosive threat of water, salt and even acid rain. These small details can add up to make for a better brake job. For more information about ACDelco Silver, Gold and GM OE brake pads and rotors, visit ACDelco.com/parts/brakes.

