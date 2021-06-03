Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
VIDEO: ADAS Calibration Requirements
ADAS calibration is critical after a collision. Here’s why. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the definition of advanced driver-assistance technology (ADAS) and the two main types: 1) those that automate driving, and 2) those that help improve driver awareness. Also, when and why calibration is required after a collision event.
