VIDEO: Adjusting The Parking Brake

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

Andrew Markel discusses the added value of adjusting the parking brake as a part of every rear disc brake job. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

