Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Air Filter Path Of Resistance

on

VIDEO: Heavy Metals And Brake Pads

on

VIDEO: Replacement Spark Plug Selection

on

VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated?
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Air Filter Path Of Resistance

VIDEO: Heavy Metals And Brake Pads

Toyota Regenerative Braking

Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Subaru HVAC Diagnostics

Underhood: Subaru HVAC Diagnostics
Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Undercar: Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
BMW TPMS System Breakdown

Undercar: BMW TPMS System Breakdown
Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Underhood: Headlights: HID Diagnostics
Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Collision Repair Education Foundation diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
VIDEO: Air Filter Path Of Resistance

 

When air does not go through the filter media, it is not being filtered. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
Air is a lot like electricity – it always wants to follow the path of least resistance. In the case of an air filter, that path is having no air filter at all. This means if the air can go faster around the filter, it'll take that path rather than being filtered. When air does not go through the filter media, it is not being filtered. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

