Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Air Filter Replacement Criteria

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Air filters keep dirt and abrasive particles out of the engine. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement

If you are taking an ASE Test like the G1, You may run across a question like this:

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When an air philter is inspected, what are the most important criteria the technician needs to pay attention to:

A) Mileage
B) Amount of contaminates on the filter media
C) Location
D) Number of cylinders
E) A & B

The answer is E!

Air filters keep dirt and abrasive particles out of the engine. A good-quality air filter will trap about 98 percent or more of the particles that can cause trouble inside an engine. As the filter media becomes saturated with dirt, its efficiency actually increases. But, as the filter becomes clogged with more and more dirt, it also becomes more restrictive to airflow.

The greater the pressure drop across the filter, the more it hurts performance and fuel economy.Ideally, an air filter will be replaced before it causes a restriction in airflow. Whether or not an air filter goes 30,000 miles or 50,000 miles before it needs to be replaced depends on driving conditions and how much dirt the filter has ingested over those miles. Driving on dusty rural gravel roads is a lot different than suburban or city driving. Air filters need to be inspected regularly and changed more on an “as needed” basis than the mileage on the odometer.Location of the filter under the hood or the number of cylinders, are not criteria that comes in to play when replacing filters. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Air Filter Replacement Criteria

on

VIDEO: Spark Plugs And Engine Noise

on

VIDEO: Diagnosing Carbon Tracking On Spark Plugs

on

VIDEO: Why Do Oil Filters Have Anti-Drain Back Valves?
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Free ASE Webinar On Light-Duty Diesel Systems

News: Women In Auto Care Awards Scholarships, Tools

Video: VIDEO: Air Filter Replacement Criteria

Tools & Products: Malco Releases Universal Three-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench

Tools & Products: New Continental Autodiagnos Pro Streamlines Vehicle Diagnosis
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect