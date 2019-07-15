Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Always Use A New Axle Nut

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Spark Plug Design And Torque Specs

VIDEO: Timing Belts: The Right Tension In The Right Temperature Range

VIDEO: Always Use A New Axle Nut

VIDEO: What Brake Pad Wear Can Tell You About The Hardware

Understanding Crankshaft Position Sensors

Understanding Today’s Performance Brake Components

VIDEO: Inspecting Bent Strut Rods

VIDEO: Use Coolant Color To Check Service History

VIDEO: Serpentine Belts: What Are They Made Of?

VIDEO: How Do Suspension Components Stay Together?

Andrew Markel discusses wheel hub bearing replacement, and why it is important to ensure a new axle nut is used on every job. Sponsored by FAG, a Schaeffler brand.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

Show Full Article