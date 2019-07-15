VIDEO: Always Use A New Axle Nut
Andrew Markel discusses wheel hub bearing replacement, and why it is important to ensure a new axle nut is used on every job. Sponsored by FAG, a Schaeffler brand.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
