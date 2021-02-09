Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Video
VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic
Specific components in the fuel system can affect fuel pressure. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Measuring fuel pressure at the fuel rail is a required skill for technicians. Understanding why the pressure is too low or too high requires understanding the fuel circuit from the tank to the injectors is critical for curing driveability complaints.
In this video, we cover how specific components in the fuel system can affect fuel pressure.
This video is sponsored by Carter.