Click Here to Read More

When a lower ball joint fails on a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it typically pulls the inboard joint and boot from the transmission.

When this happens, the joint is exposed to dirt and debris that is impossible to clean from the roller bearings and cages of the joint. In this video, Andrew Markel makes the case for putting a drive axle on the parts order when a lower ball joint fails. This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.