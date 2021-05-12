Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Video
VIDEO: Battery Cable And Terminal Service
Many complaints are due to the most passive components. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.
What are the most-often misdiagnosed component that causes varied symptoms and affects multiple vehicle components?
According to experts, its the positive and negative cables and terminals.
Andrew Markel says these cause more more driveability concerns than you can imagine and points out some key ways you can ensure that the connections between the battery and the terminal is secure.
