VIDEO: Belt Inspection

When it comes to belt inspection, there are three questions you need to ask.

Is there noise?

What do the surfaces of the belt and pulleys look like?

Is the wear across the belt or in a specific area?

If you can confidently answer these questions, you can not only make the right call on the belt, but the entire belt drive system.

Noise is the first sign that more components than just the belt need attention. Listen to the belt before proceeding with the rest of the inspection. The first clue is a belt squeal heard during engine start-up. The second clue might be a belt squeal heard during parking maneuvers or during an alternator load test.

Appearance of the belt’s grooves and pulleys matter. Late-model belts should not crack or show signs of abuse in normal operation. The belt should wear uniformly. The OE-recommended service interval is based on this wear and not on signs of cracking. Once enough material is worn away from the grooves in the belt, the grooves on the pulley bottom out, and the belt is not able to grip the alternator, power steering pump or A/C compressor. This is why following replacement intervals and measuring rib depth, using a belt wear gauge, is critical to keeping the belt and system healthy. Abnormal wear like cracking, pilling and glazing on the grooved side of the belt is a sign there might not be a problem with the belt, but maybe with the idler pulleys, tensioner or and other connected devices such as an OAD. So, replacing just the belt does not solve the underlying problem.