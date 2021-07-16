 VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

on

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

on

VIDEO: When Should The Fuel Filter Be Replaced

on

VIDEO: What Does Electric Power Steering Mean To Customers?
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels Video
play

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Filters and Soot

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
R1234yf Refrigerant Service

Underhood: R1234yf Refrigerant Service
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Belt tension creates friction between the belt and the pulleys. This video is sponsored by Litens.
Advertisement

A serpentine belt needs tension to control the friction levels between the belt and pulleys. If the tension is too low, the friction levels are lowered and the belt will slip. If the tension is too high, the friction levels will increase and the belt will wear prematurely. In this video, Andrew Markel covers how the belt drive system controls the tension so the belt can last the replacement interval.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Litens.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Hyper-Miler Brake Myths About Hardware

Video: VIDEO: Why Do Spark Plugs Have A Smaller Gap?

Video: VIDEO: Using a Community to Confirm a Diagnosis

Video: VIDEO: Oil Filters And Soot

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician