Video
VIDEO: Belt Tension And Friction Levels
Belt tension creates friction between the belt and the pulleys. This video is sponsored by Litens.
A serpentine belt needs tension to control the friction levels between the belt and pulleys. If the tension is too low, the friction levels are lowered and the belt will slip. If the tension is too high, the friction levels will increase and the belt will wear prematurely. In this video, Andrew Markel covers how the belt drive system controls the tension so the belt can last the replacement interval.
