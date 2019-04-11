Original Video/Tech Test Prep
VIDEO: Belt Wear Inspection

In a new episode of Tech Test Prep, Carley Millhone shares how to properly inspect drive belts for wear. Sponsored by INA, a Schaeffler brand.

