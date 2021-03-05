Video
Video

VIDEO: BKT and Monster Jam – Breaking World Records

 

on

BKT tires help Monster Jam trucks withstand cuts, tears and extra heat. This video is sponsored by BKT.
BKT and Monster Jam have been partners since 2014, and BKT has helped engineer tires for the Monster Jam trucks that have taken the sport to a whole new level. The 66-in. tire has been purposely-built to handle the toughest abuse around. Recently, these BKT tires helped Monster Jam set eight world records.

This video is sponsored by BKT.

