Often brake noise will not change when the brakes are not applied and the sound will change with the speed of the vehicle. This is what happened when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler came into the Brake & Front End Garage after the brakes were replaced. Watch the video to find out what was the problem. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
Video
VIDEO: Brake Noise Problems Without The Brakes Applied
What could cause brake noise even when the brakes are not applied? This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
