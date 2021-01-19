Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
VIDEO: Cabin Air Filters And The Coronavirus
Learn how to remove and dispose of an old cabin air filter.
A cabin air filter can capture the tiny fluid droplets that contain the COVID-19 virus. In this video, we cover the procedures and PPE needed to remove and dispose of an old cabin air filter.
This method from the National Air Filtration Association can help minimize your exposure.
