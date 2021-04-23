 VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?
Video

VIDEO: Can A Rotor Become Out Of Balance Like A Tire?

 

Rotors do not have enough mass or diameter to cause a significant balance problem. This video is sponsored by ADVICS.
If a vehicle has a vibration issue could the brake rotors contribute to the problem? The answer is no. Most brake rotors are balanced at the factory and instead of adding weight they remove a small amount of material in a process called mill balancing. In the field, rotors do not have enough mass or diameter to cause a significant balance problem.

This video is sponsored by ADVICS.

